The United States women’s national soccer team cruised through the World Cup, winning every game all while getting slammed for being too arrogant. They’ve now been celebrating for about three days, including today’s ticker-tape parade through the streets of Manhattan.

The parade was nominally a celebration of the World Cup team’s win, but it turned into a bit of a rally for the team’s gender discrimination lawsuit. The team threw a copy of its lawsuit around New York City Hall; midfielder Allie Long even ate a page in an online video. U.S. Soccer head Carlos Cordeiro talked around the issue in his speech, but did say that “all female athletes deserve fair and equitable pay.”

Amid “equal pay” chants from fans, Megan Rapinoe ended her speech with: “We have to be better. We have to love more, hate less. We’ve got to listen more and talk less. We’ve got to know that this is everybody’s responsibility... it’s our responsibility to make the world a better place.”