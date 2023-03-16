Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NCAA

Four Alabama players have been identified at the scene of a shooting — it’s fair to ask who wasn’t there

There's a new wrinkle in the Jamea Jonae Harris case. WTF is going on in Tuscaloosa?

Carron J. Phillips
Alabama star Brandon Miller was accompanied by an armed security guard to the NCAA Tournament on Wednesday because of threats directed his way, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said.
Photo: Paul Newberry (AP)

While we understand that today is supposed to be about basketball. The inadequacy of Alabama’s basketball program, the university, and law enforcement have given us reason to pause for something more important — additional information on the fact that the number of members, former members, student-athletes, and people who have affiliation with the program who were identified at the scene of Jamea Jonae Harris’ deadly shooting is up to four.

According to the New York Times, “A Fourth Alabama Player Was at a Deadly Shooting, in a Car Hit by Bullets.” The school denies it.

“Your story is inaccurate,” an Alabama spokesperson said in a statement to NYT.

So far, the team’s star player — Brandon Miller — needs a security guard due to threats, Crimson Tide fans have been seen wearing “killin’ our way through the SEC in ‘23” t-shirts, Miller participated in a “pat-down” entrance during the starting lineup introductions, head coach Nate Oats has repeatedly proven he’s not equipped to handle this, star guard Jahvon Quinerly was asked if he owned a gun during a press conference, all while the victim has been all but nationally ignored.

 No. 1 Alabama takes on No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi today on CBS, but “Roll Tide” I guess.

