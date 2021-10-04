Daniel Jones hasn’t been horrible this season, but he hasn’t been great either. He’ll show New York Giants fans flashes but has struggled to pair consistency with winning so far.

On Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, Jones passed for 402 yards in a winning effort on the road, in overtime, 27-21. Jones has a long way to go before catching Eli Manning in 400-yard games (9), but this is a good start that couldn’t have come at a better time.

The Giants strolled into Week 4 after losing their first three games, their last two decided by four points combined. So they have been close, but haven’t been able to execute and come away with a victory.

Heading into this one, the Saints were only allowing 243 yards passing through three games. Jones and the Giants were able to bust it wide open on the Saints and throw the ball all over the field. At different points of the game, Giants wide receivers were running wide open down the field against the Saints secondary, and all Jones had to do was place passes in their vicinity.

The way the Giants won isn’t as important as them getting their first win of the year. And even more for Jones as he showed he can lead this team to a tough victory on the road against a better team. The first 400-yard passing game of Jones’ career was the icing on the cake.

The only way it could have been better is if it was at home against a division rival.

Speaking of division rivals, the Giants travel to Dallas this Sunday to face the Cowboys. In his young career vs. the Cowboys, Jones has averaged 220 yards passing against horrendous Dallas defenses. So, we’ll see how he stacks up against an improved Cowboys D.

But here’s where consistency comes into play for Jones. He needs to follow up that massive game in New Orleans with another in Dallas. I’m not saying he needs to throw for 400 yards, but he needs to lead this team to a victory. If Jones has to out-duel Dak Prescott, then so be it. Jones will have to prove he can put the Giants on his back week-after-week and have it lead to winning.

That’s what the great ones do. They ball out all the time to the point where it’s not a big deal when they have a big game because we’re used to it. I know the ownership/team management situation may not be the best right now, along with questionable coaching.

Some players are great enough to overcome this. I don’t know if Jones has that in him, but he’ll have the chance every week to show and prove all his doubters wrong. The Giants have a talented team, and now they need Jones to step up and have his leadership match that level of talent.