These are the almost entirely serious landing spots for Derek Carr

Derek Carr joked during the Pro Bowl festivities that the form he showed with a red combine-like style jersey on was never seen in Las Vegas, which is why he’s going somewhere else to continue his journey as a quarterback. The only problem with Carr’s free agency is that he’s got limited options. He’s not a big-name commodity like Lamar Jackson or a fresh new face like Bryce Young. He’s a healthier Carson Wentz, who seems to have blown his chance with the Washington Commanders one season into his lifeline contract.



Carr wants the chance to shine away from the desert and will likely get his opportunity on one of the teams who need an upgrade behind center. Where are those opportunities? We’ll take a look below at the options for the former second-round pick, who did make four Pro Bowl appearances with the Raiders. Without further ado, here’s where Carr might pop up next.