Best fit for Lamar Jackson now that he requested a trade

There might not be an immediate end in sight to the Lamar Jackson saga, but things are now starting to heat up. The market has been relatively quiet since the news broke that the Baltimore Ravens were placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on the former MVP, and multiple teams made a point of distancing themselves from any potential move, but it’s now clear that Jackson has requested a trade.



Lamar Jackson wants a trade, but Coach Harbaugh wants his ‘precious’

Whoever goes after Jackson will be under no illusions. They’re going to have to pay a heavy price to land him. Any team that gets him to sign an offer sheet that the Ravens feel they cannot match will have to give up at least two first-round picks — maybe more if a bigger trade is facilitated. On top of that, a massive extension is a necessity too. Jackson is supposedly seeking a fully-guaranteed contract akin to the one Deshaun Watson signed with the Cleveland Browns last offseason. That might not come to fruition, but it does seem likely that Jackson could be on the move.

If the Ravens are open to trading him, where makes the most sense for Jackson?