Russell Wilson, Dak Prescott, and the NFL players facing a make-or-break year

Exiled from Cleveland, kicked out of Carolina, and left on the scrap heap after one good game with the Los Angeles Rams. Baker Mayfield found a new NFL home this offseason in Tampa Bay, where he’s entrenched in a quarterback battle with Kyle Trask. Mayfield, a former No. 1 overall pick, is locked in a battle for the starter’s role with a late second-round QB.

Nothing against Trask, and that doesn’t mean he won’t have a promising career, but it shows just how far the mighty Mayfield has fallen over the past couple of years. Either way, you get the feeling Baker is done as a perennial starter in this league. Even if he beats out Trask to start the season, you know it’s likely only a matter of time before he’s replaced midway through the year.