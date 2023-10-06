Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) expected to start vs. Packers

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo cleared concussion protocol on Friday and is expected to start Monday night's home game against the Green Bay Packers.

Garoppolo sustained the concussion in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sept. 24 and missed the Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Garoppolo practiced in full on Friday for the first time since being injured.

"Feeling good," Garoppolo told reporters. "I think we're in a good spot. We had a good practice out there, had a good rhythm and a good tempo to us. It's just about doing the little things right now. That's what we're focused on."

Raiders coach Josh McDaniels previously said Garoppolo would start against the Packers if healthy.

Garoppolo has thrown six interceptions — tied for most in the NFL — in just 94 pass attempts while throwing for 709 yards and five touchdowns.

Rookie Aidan O'Connell started last week's 24-17 loss to the Chargers. He passes for 238 yards but was intercepted once and sacked seven times. Khalil Mack of the Chargers recorded six of the sacks.

Also, star receiver Davante Adams (shoulder) sat out practice for the second straight game. He's hopeful of playing against the Packers, the team he played for across eight seasons before being traded to the Raiders prior to the 2022 campaign.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (ankle) also missed practice each of the past two days. He also sat out versus the Chargers.

—Field Level Media