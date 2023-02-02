Top 10 destinations for Aaron Rodgers now that Tom Brady is retired

The quarterback market is drying up and the offseason hasn’t officially begun yet. With Tom Brady announcing his second retirement via Twitter, the next available decaying legend is Aaron Rodgers. The career Packer has returned to his usual cryptic, blameless self, and who knows what his future holds.

That’s where the media comes in. We’re essentially sports oracles, and it’s time to put my considerable talent to use. Without further delay, here are the top 10 places Rodgers could end up next year.