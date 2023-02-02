Top 10 destinations for Aaron Rodgers now that Tom Brady is retired

The Green Bay legend is the next most eligible QB up, so we must prognosticate

By
Sean Beckwith
Buster Posey, left, and Aaron Rodgers watch during the putting challenge event of the AT&amp;T Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament in Pebble Beach, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023.
Image: AP

The quarterback market is drying up and the offseason hasn’t officially begun yet. With Tom Brady announcing his second retirement via Twitter, the next available decaying legend is Aaron Rodgers. The career Packer has returned to his usual cryptic, blameless self, and who knows what his future holds.

That’s where the media comes in. We’re essentially sports oracles, and it’s time to put my considerable talent to use. Without further delay, here are the top 10 places Rodgers could end up next year. 

Not hosting Jeopardy

Image for article titled Top 10 destinations for Aaron Rodgers now that Tom Brady is retired
Screenshot: YouTube/Jeopardy!

Oh, so sorry, Aaron. Did Ken Jennings steal your job? Producer note: Tone down the condescension. We’re looking for a game show host, not some guy doing a bad impression of Will Ferrell doing a good impression.

As Pat McAfee’s live-in co-host

Image for article titled Top 10 destinations for Aaron Rodgers now that Tom Brady is retired
Screenshot: YouTube/The Pat McAfee Show

Rodgers might flat-out steal McAfee’s job. (We know he loves the sound of his own voice, especially when he thinks he’s being profound.) However, if that doesn’t happen, he can literally be the Robin to McAfee’s Howard Stern. (Cue dry heaving.)

Naked and Afraid

Image for article titled Top 10 destinations for Aaron Rodgers now that Tom Brady is retired
Screenshot: YouTube/Discovery

Rodgers is too self-involved not to end up on a reality TV show; I’m just unsure of which one. It wouldn’t surprise me if Mr. Conspiracy Theory also fancies himself as a survivalist. I just hope Dwight Schrute (McAfee?) is nearby to keep him from eating the bad mushrooms.

Coachella

Image for article titled Top 10 destinations for Aaron Rodgers now that Tom Brady is retired
Image: Getty Images

He already has the requisite tattoo — which has its own Twitter accountand dating history.

In Brett Favre’s footsteps

Image for article titled Top 10 destinations for Aaron Rodgers now that Tom Brady is retired
Image: Getty Images

I’m going to hold off on any jokes that might get Rodgers to follow his mentor’s path.

Wandering the desert for 40 days

Image for article titled Top 10 destinations for Aaron Rodgers now that Tom Brady is retired
Image: Getty Images

This is basically the same joke as Coachella, but with a tinge of Jesus complex, which I think definitely suits No. 12.

Going down a Kyrie Irving-type hole with the New York media

Image for article titled Top 10 destinations for Aaron Rodgers now that Tom Brady is retired
Image: AP

The only good that’ll come from Rodgers donning a Jets helmet will be the shock to the system that is the pivot from a Wisconsin media scrum of patsies to a hoard of New York reporters taking a crowbar to his insecurities.

In the West Village

Image for article titled Top 10 destinations for Aaron Rodgers now that Tom Brady is retired
Image: Getty Images

If he comes to New York, I can see Aaron in the West Village this spring, sitting at an outdoor cafe, sipping a latte, hair slicked back, a little scruff, sunglasses, black shirt and jeans, listening to a waifish Vogue model talk about her dreams of growing her TikTok following. (℅ Deadspin video guy Andy Mills)

Trying to parlay his State Farm ad work into an acting career

Image for article titled Top 10 destinations for Aaron Rodgers now that Tom Brady is retired
Screenshot: State Farm

Cut to Aaron angrily asking his agent why no one respects his range. “Did they not see when I played hipster Aaron? Or had a body double? I could be a character actor. Ask Jake from State Farm. 

Wishing he was back in Green Bay

Image for article titled Top 10 destinations for Aaron Rodgers now that Tom Brady is retired
Image: AP

Let’s be honest. A lot of the Packers’ struggles a season ago were due to Rodgers missing open receivers and not playing up to his typical MVP level. If he ends up looking like dogshit in a new city, his adoring fans won’t be there to make excuses for him. Ask Russell Wilson. 

