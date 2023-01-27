NFL QB candidates for the Daniel Jones ‘Don’t give up on me just yet’ award

One of the biggest stories to come out of a very eventful New York Giants season was the emergence of Daniel Jones. Jones went from not having his option picked up to being nicknamed “Vanilla Vick” and the team most likely franchise tagging him. There are two narratives to come of this development. The first is that the Giants missed a great chance to have another year of a QB on a rookie contract. The second is that New York is stuck with a quarterback who has a very visible, not very high ceiling.

So that got me thinking about possible candidates for the next Danny Dimes, aka a signal caller that the fans aren’t sold on but who could turn it around with the right coach. In order to qualify, there has to be a debate about if he’s the guy (which disqualifies Joe Burrow, Jalen Hurts, and Justin Herbert); he has to have a legit shot of being the starter; and the QB has to have more than one year in the league. (A single season is too small of a sample size. Danny Dimes himself wasn’t an abject disaster after Year 1.)