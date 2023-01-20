Ranking the 8 remaining NFL playoff teams

We’re down to the final eight. No one would’ve picked some of the teams still playing to be here at the beginning of the season, while others were givens. Yet, all are three wins away from winning the Super Bowl. The defending champions never looked the part and the defending runners-up are still part of the field. We have three teams from the NFC East and Brock Purdy. We have a rematch from the only regular-season game not to be completed and Trevor Lawrence tempting fate in Kansas City.



Which team has the best chance of winning the Super Bowl? We’re counting them down from the least likely to the team with the best odds of raising the Lombardi Trophy in less than four weeks. And well, we bet you can guess which team is the long shot.